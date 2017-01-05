Gasoline prices around Arizona higher at pumps this week

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - Gasoline prices around Arizona are higher at the pumps this week.

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday that the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline is $2.14 per gallon, up by almost 3 cents from last week.

This week's national average is $2.35 per gallon, an increase of nearly 6 cents from last week.

Triple-A analysts say pump prices are likely to increase as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring.

The East Valley that includes Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek and Ahwatukee currently has Arizona's lowest average gasoline price at $2.07 a gallon with Flagstaff the highest at $2.34.

South Carolina has the lowest average gas price among states in the continental U.S. at $2.12 a gallon and California the highest at $2.77.

