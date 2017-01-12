Gasoline prices are up around Arizona this week

PHOENIX (AP) - Gasoline prices around Arizona are higher at the pumps this week.

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline is $2.18 per gallon, up by more than 3 cents from last week.

This week's national average is $2.35 per gallon, down by less than a penny from last week.

Triple-A analysts say Arizona pump prices likely will continue to increase as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring.

The East Valley that includes Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek and Ahwatukee currently has Arizona's lowest average gasoline price at $2.08 a gallon with Flagstaff the highest at $2.36.

South Carolina has the lowest average gas price among states in the continental U.S. at $2.12 a gallon and California the highest at $2.81.

