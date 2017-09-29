GasBuddy: QuikTrip has the best 'gas station coffee' in Arizona

A QT location in Glendale where a winning Powerball ticket was once sold on June 4, 2015. (Photo: 12 News)

A quick stop for good coffee is best done at QuikTrip if you're in the state of Arizona, according GasBuddy.

The smartphone app, which usually helps drivers find gas on the cheap, compiled a list of the best gas station coffee in each state to celebrate National Coffee Day.

The report analyzed nearly two million user reviews from over 140,000 different retail locations that sell gas.

According to GasBuddy's results, "more than half (56 percent) of Americans who have visited a convenience store in the past three months feel that the convenience stores make coffee drinks as good as coffeehouses."

And QuikTrip, according to the list, offers the very best gas station cup of coffee in Arizona.

QT's coffee also came out on top in several other states.

See the entire list here.

