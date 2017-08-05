A funnel cloud over Prescott on the morning of Aug. 5, 2017, looking north toward Chino Valley. (Photo: Michele Kinder DeRouin)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said it has gotten numerous reports of a funnel cloud over Prescott Saturday morning.

The cloud appeared just before 11 a.m., looking north toward Chino Valley, according to the NWS.

The NWS said cold-air funnel clouds are typically short-lived and rarely touch the ground.

The funnel cloud over Prescott was reported to have weakened after about 15 minutes. There are no reports of damage.

Northern and northeastern Arizona face the best chances for storms through Saturday night. Things should dry up into next week, the NWS said.

FORECAST: http://12ne.ws/2t7jHwE

© 2017 KPNX-TV