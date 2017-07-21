KPNX
Funeral services for victims of flash flood near Payson to be held next week

12 News , KPNX 12:32 PM. MST July 21, 2017

Funeral services for Hector Miguel Garnica and nine other family members killed during a flash flood near Payson will be held the week of July 24, 2017.

St. Patrick Catholic Community in Scottsdale, Arizona will hold the visitation and funeral mass.

The family of the victims has asked us to share the details of the services with our audience.

Garnica and the other members were swept away on July 15 by raging waters during a flash flood at the Cold Springs swimming hole north of Payson.

Four other people in their group were rescued from the area.

