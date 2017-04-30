Funeral held for Tucson girl whose remains were found

Isabel Celis disappeared in Tucson in 2012, when she was 6 years old. (Photo: KVOA)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Hundreds of people turned out in Tucson for the funeral of a 6-year-old girl who was missing for nearly five years before police announced they found her remains in March.

The memorial service for Isabel Celis was held Saturday at St. Augustine Cathedral.

About 450 mourners attended the funeral, where a Mariachi band played between speakers, Scripture readings and prayers by the girl's family.

Celis went missing from her Tucson bedroom in April 2012. The search for the child came to an end when authorities discovered her remains in a remote part of Pima County.

It is still unclear how Celis died.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and they won't disclose if there are any suspects.

