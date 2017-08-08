KPNX
Free pet adoptions at Maricopa County animal shelter all week long

Ozzy Mora, KPNX 4:52 PM. MST August 08, 2017

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's east Valley shelter is completely full, according to a Facebook post

There is no space left at the shelter located at Rio Salado Parkway and Price Road. MCACC needs the public's help in finding homes for the animals at the shelter.

All adoptions will be free until Friday. 

If you would like to adopt or know of any families looking for new family members, visit the MCACC website.

