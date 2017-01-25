Free military, BOGO day at Arizona Snowbowl

Snowboarders and skiers enjoy the large amounts of snow on Jan. 24, 2017, in northern Arizona left behind by three winter storms. (Photo: Ksenia Hartl/Arizona Snowbowl)

Northern Arizona has had no shortage of snow this winter season.

A spokesperson for Arizona Snowbowl said they've received 2 inches of new snow in the last 24 hours bringing the latest snow totals (as of Wednesday, Jan. 25) over 7 feet.

That's good news for those who haven't hit the slopes yet -- or those who continue to do so.

Even better news?

Arizona Snowbowl will be offering free lift tickets for all activity military with ID on Jan. 31, 2017.

Also on that day, will be a buy-one-get-one deal if you buy a full-day, full-priced lift ticket.

