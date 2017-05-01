Found little girl in San Tan Valley reunited with parents

(Photo: PCSO)

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - On Monday, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in finding the parents of a young girl.

Her photo was sent out Valleywide to the media and posted on Facebook.

Just after 10:33 a.m., PCSO said the girl's parents had been found.

According to PCSO, the girl's mom left to run errands, leaving the sleeping little girl with her older sibling -- who was also sleeping.

PCSO said the girl woke up and, while looking for her mom, went wandering to a nearby park where she was spotted by other concerned parents.

PCSO was contacted and the girl's mom eventually returned home after receiving a call from someone who recognized the girl on Facebook.

The little girl has since been reunited with her parents.

