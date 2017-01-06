Former NFL, ASU QB Plummer seeks game-changer to painkillers

Former Arizona Cardinals and Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer is leading the fight for replacing addictive painkillers with a hemp-based oil that comes from a cannabis plant. (Video by Giselle Cancino/Cronkite News)

KPNX 2:39 PM. MST January 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories