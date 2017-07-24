Former home of Granite Mountain Hotshots could become property of plumbing company

The Yarnell Hill fire burns in this view from I-17 June 29, 2013 near the town of Yarnell, Arizona. (Photo: Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - The former home of the Granite Mountain Hotshots could soon be the property of a Colorado plumbing company.

The Daily Courier reports the fate of Fire Station 7 is in the hands of the Prescott City Council, which will vote on the sale Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona Service Company Inc. has offered the city $362,500 for the property, which is higher than the city's June asking price of $290,000.

The company's bid was the higher of two the city received.

Fire Station 7 was the former home of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, 19 of whom died in 2013 fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

The city gave families of the Hotshots about two months to propose a plan for preserving the station, but no such plan was submitted.

