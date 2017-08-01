Former DES director suing the state for $5.1M

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plane crash near Deer Valley Airport
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Mother claims school letter body-shamed child
-
Mesa football coach dies after a bar fight
-
1 person shot, 3 arrested in a shooting at Chandler gas station
-
Hamilton High School coach, teacher, killed in crash
-
Giving money to panhandlers may do more harm then good.
-
Man in hospital after doing a backflip off bridge
-
McCain begins brain cancer treatment in Arizona
-
Judge found Joe Arpaio guilty of criminal contempt
More Stories
-
Police: Customer shot armed suspect during Phoenix…Aug. 1, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
-
Witnesses recall plane crash south of Deer Valley AirportAug. 1, 2017, 1:05 p.m.
-
Boy gets fidget spinner stuck on finger; hospital…Aug. 1, 2017, 9:33 p.m.