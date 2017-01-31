Former Arizona lawmaker Carlyle Begay named Trump adviser on Indian affairs

Carlyle Begay speaking with supporters of then Donald Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona. June 18, 2016 (Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flickr) (Photo: Packwood, Hayden)

Carlyle Begay has been named President Donald Trump's adviser on Indian affairs.

The former Arizona state senator, Arizona 1st Congressional District candidate and Democratic Party member from Ganado, Arizona was in Washington, D.C. for Trump's inauguration before getting the job.

Begay gave the opening invocation at the National Prayer Service in dedication to all Native American nations in the United States.

Truly blessed and honored to give opening invocation at The National Prayer Service #Inauguration #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/GiPvjYPj2H — Carlyle W Begay (@CarlyleBegay) January 21, 2017

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar issued a statement commending Begay's appointment:

America’s tribal communities face many challenges that must be addressed head-on by the Trump Administration. The president’s decision to appoint a strong and effective leader like Senator Begay sends a clear message to Native Americans across the country that their voices will be heard in the White House. Arizonans should be especially proud that one of our own has been selected to serve in this distinguished position. I am incredibly proud to call Carlyle a friend and applaud his dedication to building positive solutions for all Americans. I look forward to working with this great Arizonan in passing legislation that strengthens tribal and rural communities.

