Former Ariz. Gov. Napolitano hospitalized due to side effects from cancer treatment

Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on July 29, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Astrid Riecken/Getty Images) (Photo: Astrid Riecken, 2015 Getty Images)

The University of California says President Janet Napolitano, a former Homeland Security secretary and Arizona governor, is in the hospital due to side effects from cancer treatment.

UC said she was diagnosed with cancer at the end of August and her treatment is almost complete. She has continued to work at "full capacity," according to the university, while undergoing the treatment.

Due to side effects, she was hospitalized Monday and is expected to be discharged this week, UC officials said.

Napolitano served as the 21st governor of Arizona from 2003 to 2009. Following that time she was the secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, from 2009 to 2013.

Napolitano left the post after she was hired to head the UC system in September 2013.

Full statement from the University of California's Office of the President:

UC President Janet Napolitano is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, which was diagnosed at the end of August of last year. The treatment is nearly complete. President Napolitano had a previous diagnosis of cancer that was successfully treated. She has kept the chair of the UC Board of Regents informed throughout the course of her current treatment. During the course of this treatment, President Napolitano has consistently performed her wide range of duties at full capacity, without interruption or impact. Yesterday, however, she experienced side effects that required her to be hospitalized. According to her physicians, she is doing extremely well. They expect her to be discharged in the next day or so and back to her normal duties at full capacity very soon. While she is recuperating, UC’s senior leadership will continue to support President Napolitano in the management of the UC system and in advancing the University’s key priorities

