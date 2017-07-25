Footprints lead Border Patrol agents to half-ton of abandoned marijuana

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says agents found over a half-ton of abandoned marijuana after following footprints in a rural area near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Agents found 24 packages containing 1,100 pounds, 499 kilograms, marijuana Monday after a canine team patrolling mountain roads east of Nogales, Arizona, found dozens of footprint impressions on a known smuggling route.
The agents then tracked the footprints to a wooded area a few miles away.
Agents removed the marijuana after determining that the smugglers were no longer in the area.
The Border Patrol says the marijuana was worth over $550,000.
