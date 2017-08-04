Flooding causes mandatory evacuation for parts of Mayer, surrounding areas

Aftermath of flood damage at a mobile home park in Mayer. July 20, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MAYER, Ariz. - A mandatory evacuation has been issued for parts of Mayer and surrounding areas, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

YCSO said heavy rain in the area of Big Bug Creek has caused flooding. Resident's located in low lying areas are being told to grab necessary items, get to higher ground and avoid low water crossings.

A shelter has been set up at Mayer High School, YCSO said.

Mayer is located south east of Prescott where burn scars from the Goodwin Fire could trigger life-threatening flash floods and debris flow.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Yavapai County until 2:30 p.m.

