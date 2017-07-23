Flash flooding strands 17 hikers in Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington Pass

A helicopter airlifts a hiker from the flash flood waters in the Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington Pass July 23, 2017 (Photo: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Flash flooding from monsoon storms in southeastern Arizona stranded 17 hikers in the Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington Pass Sunday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they used a helicopter to pull eight people, including a 4-year-old boy, from the raging flood waters.

Of the remaining nine, another man may have to be airlifted from his location.

The Southern Arizona Rescue Association plans to reach the remaining eight people on foot and hike them out once the water subsides.

Authorities said the rescue operation will likely continue through Sunday night into Monday.

