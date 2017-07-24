Flash flooding strands 17 hikers in southeastern Arizona

A helicopter airlifts a hiker from the flash flood waters in the Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington Pass July 23, 2017 (Photo: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Flash flooding from monsoon storms in southeastern Arizona stranded 17 hikers in the Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington Pass Sunday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they used a helicopter to pull eight people, including a 4-year-old boy, from the raging flood waters.

Overnight, crews worked to save seven of the remaining nine hikers.

The Sheriff's Department said they had to wait for the sun to come up Monday morning to save the final two adults.

Three search and rescue teams dropped the two food, water and blankets.

The two hikers were not in danger of being swept away.

