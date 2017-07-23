Flash flood warning for Yavapai County as heavy rain falls over Goodwin Fire burn scar

MAYER, Ariz. - The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a flash flood warning for Yavapai County until 7:30 p.m.

NWS said almost an inch of rain has fallen in 15 minutes.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Mayer, Poland Junction and Highway 69 between mile markers 269 and 275.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said a preliminary code red notice has been issued for Mayer for the potential flash flooding.

Attention Mayer area residents.. A preliminary code red notice is been issued warning of potential flash flooding... https://t.co/5qBKmwG48G — Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) July 23, 2017

Residences near drainages and creeks, particularly Big Bug Creek and surrounding tributaries, may be affected by high water and debris flows.

The same area had been hit with flooding Wednesday as monsoon storms poured rain on the Goodwin Fire burn scar.

The town of Mayer was evacuated just last month when the Goodwin Fire burned thousands of acres near and in the town.

