Flagstaff's homeless relying on shelters during harsh winter months

During these harsh winter months, shelters such as Flangstaff Shelter Services are crucial to keeping those in need alive and safe. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - “This actually saved my life," said Kenneth Schilke.

Schilke is a member of Flagstaff's homeless community. He and others rely on shelters for protection from the harsh winter conditions.

“When we get these subzero temperatures, we absolutely need to be able to have a solution for folks that have nowhere to go. Otherwise we see people freeze to death on the street," said Ross Altenbaugh, the executive director of Flagstaff Shelter Services.

“It helps a lot of people out just to know that people can come into a clean, warm shelter and get into a nice bed," said Schilke.

RELATED: Arizona storms bring snow, rain

Altenbaugh says the shelter is usually full all year, but says the winter season places an extra stress on the shelter.

“We definitely feel the impact this time of year, even more so when we operate an overflow shelter that moves from church to church across the 20 coldest weeks of Northern Arizona’s winter," said Altenbaugh. “We always have staffing issues because we have to bring more people in as more people come in need of shelter. Last night for instance we had 145 people between our physical shelter and our overflow shelter.”

She also stresses that if you see something, say something. If you see someone homeless struggling in the cold conditions, alert the proper authorities.

It could be the difference between life and death.

(© 2017 KPNX)