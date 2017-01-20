KPNX
Flagstaff woman hit by snowplow, hospitalized

12 News , KPNX 5:40 PM. MST January 20, 2017

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A woman was hit by a snowplow in Flagstaff Friday afternoon.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with critical head and facial trauma, according to Flagstaff FD officials.

The truck was a private plow truck, not a city or county truck.

The crash happened near Route 66 and Lockett Road in east Flagstaff.

Witnesses at the scene said there was a major response from police and fire.

It's not known if the driver will face police action.

