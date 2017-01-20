Flagstaff woman hit by snowplow, hospitalized

A Flagstaff officer works at the scene where a woman was hit by a snowplow Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A woman was hit by a snowplow in Flagstaff Friday afternoon.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with critical head and facial trauma, according to Flagstaff FD officials.

The truck was a private plow truck, not a city or county truck.

The crash happened near Route 66 and Lockett Road in east Flagstaff.

Witnesses at the scene said there was a major response from police and fire.

It's not known if the driver will face police action.

