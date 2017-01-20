Flagstaff woman hit by snowplow, hospitalized

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A woman was hit by a snowplow in Flagstaff Friday afternoon.
She was taken to a nearby hospital with critical head and facial trauma, according to Flagstaff FD officials.
The truck was a private plow truck, not a city or county truck.
The crash happened near Route 66 and Lockett Road in east Flagstaff.
WEATHER: Storm hits AZ with Flagstaff snow, Phoenix rain
Witnesses at the scene said there was a major response from police and fire.
It's not known if the driver will face police action.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs