Flagstaff storms nearly froze 911 communication

Severe snowstorms in Flagstaff froze Arizona Department of Public Safety communication towers the week of Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo: Arizona DPS)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The recent storms that hit the High Country last week brought more than 3 feet of snow. That buildup of snow in such a short amount of time put first responders’ communication towers at risk.

Two towers during this storm series froze on Saturday, Jan. 21, requiring technicians and engineers to attend to the matter close to midnight. The towers were signaling failure warnings during the heart of the storm. One tower was repaired that night, while the other saw storm conditions so severe that crews couldn’t reach the scene until early Monday morning.

The tower in the most severe condition lost its main source of power and its backup generator. The tower’s only supply of power came from a backup battery.

Something this severe could have impacted the 911 link between stranded drivers and the Department of Public Safety had the power been taken out entirely.

If the towers had lost their power signals, dropping communication to first responders, danger in the High Country likely would have been much more severe.

