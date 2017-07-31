Flagstaff puppy needs a home after healing from burns

Leopold, the dog rescued by tourists who found him burned in the Navajo Nation, waits for a forever home at the Coconino County Humane Society, July 31, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A puppy found with bad burns all over his body still needs a loving home.

12 News first told you about Leopold in mid-July.

The scars all over his body told a sad story, but Lakin Minic with the Coconino County Humane Association said Monday, Leopold is ready for a new, happy life and a forever home.

“His entire back right here was pretty much completely exposed,” Minic said.

That was Leopold’s cruel reality. He has been at the Coconino Humane Association for two months.

Tourists took him there from the Navajo Nation after finding him badly burned.

“A lot of the hair has grown back in the two months. Not all of it will grow back. There will still be some scarring,” Minic said.

Though visible, staff there said these wounds did not leave their mark on this little man’s energetic spirit.

“He’s been wagging his tail, trying to give you kisses and just wanting love,” Minic said. “He’s a great outdoor dog. I mean, he could take you for a long walk if you’re somebody who likes to hike.”

Leo is in need of love from someone outdoorsy, looking for a courageous partner to take on new adventures and make new memories.

Anyone interested in taking Leopold home can contact the Coconino County Humane Association by clicking here or calling 928-526-1076. The fee is $100, but his new owner will get a great friend who is fully vaccinated, fixed and ready to play. He’s also microchipped.

