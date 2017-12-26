Flagstaff police: Man beat ex-girlfriend to death on Christmas Eve

Vaughn Seumptewa. (Photo: Flagstaff PD)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police arrested a Flagstaff man Monday night after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend and left her unconscious overnight Christmas Eve.

The woman was later pronounced dead.

Vaughn Seumptewa faces a second-degree murder charge and is being held on $1 million bond.

According to police documents, Seumptewa and his estranged girlfriend, Nicole Joe, got into a fight on Christmas Eve night, resulting in Joe leaving the apartment near Fourth Street and E. Cedar Avenue.

She later asked to be let in out of the cold, and the two began arguing again. Seumptewa admitted to throwing Joe onto the ground and punching her multiple times in the head. He went back inside, leaving Joe unconscious in the cold.

Another roommate in the apartment went outside to smoke a cigarette around 3 a.m. and found Joe lying outside the door. He brought her inside and put her on the living room floor, police said, adding that nobody saw Joe conscious on Christmas.

Police and medics went to the scene around 7:15 p.m. Monday night and pronounced Joe dead.

