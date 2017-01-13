Flagstaff police: 2 girls approached by man trying to lure them into his car

Flagstaff police patch (Photo: Flagastaff Police Department)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police are asking residents to be careful and vigilant after two incidents where girls were approached by a man trying to lure them into his car.

Police said these incidents happened in the Sunnyside neighborhood, and the man was similarly described by both girls.

A 16-year-old girl was approached by a man at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, her mother told police. The man asked the 16-year-old personal questions and followed her from the intersection of West and Izabel streets to Center and 6th streets.

The man was described as a Native American in his mid-20s. He was thin and had no facial hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap. He was driving a white four-door Ford sedan with dark tinted windows.

A 12-year-old girl was contacted by a man Friday afternoon. She was walking home from school on Izabel Street near 6th Avenue. The man tried to lure the girl into his car. He followed her for several blocks as she ran home, police said.

The man was described as a Native American with dark skin in his early 20s. He was thin and had no facial hair. He had thick eyebrows wand was not wearing glasses. He was wearing a gray shirt and a reddish-blue beanie. He was driving a gold or tan four-door sedan with no tint.

If you have information, please call the Flagstaff Police Department at 911 or (928)774-1414 or Silent Witness at (928)774-6111.

