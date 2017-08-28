Flagstaff PD searching for victims of upskirt recording suspect

Man suspected of recording up women's legs around Flagstaff and in northern Arizona, 26-year-old Christopher Yazzie of Chinle, Date Unknown. (Photo: Courtesy Flagstaff Police Dept.)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police said they had video from a man’s cell phone that shows him trying to record up women’s skirts. They need help identifying the victims.

The suspect, 26-year-old Christoper Yazzie of Chinle, thought he was good to leave the Coconino County Jail after an arrest for suspected shoplifting. Sgt. Cory Runge with the Flagstaff Police Department said just before Yazzie could take off, officers had a few more questions for him.

Investigators said while reviewing surveillance footage for the theft investigation, they saw Yazzie trying to record up women’s clothes -- a felony.

“He was rearrested on the separate crimes for surreptitious videotaping,” Sgt. Runge said.

Northern Arizona University student Ashley Wilson was not happy to hear the news or that one of her favorite shopping spots was on the list of places police said Yazzie hit.

“I can’t believe there’s perverts like that still wanting to just slip under women’s skirts. That’s terrible,” Wilson said.

Investigators said they found recordings from June through mid-August on Yazzie’s phone taken at what appeared to be the following businesses:

E. Huntington Dr. Walmart, June 23, 2017

S. Plaza Way Safeway Shopping Center, July 15, 2017

Several businesses at the Flagstaff Mall, July 25, 2017

Target, August 6, 2017

S. Woodlands Village Blvd., Walmart August 11, 2017

Fry’s Food Store, August 17, 2017

Police said there were several other videos recorded on June 5, 2017 which appeared to have been taken at an unknown location at Grand Canyon National Park. Sgt. Runge said Kohl’s is among the stores in the videos.

Two future NAU research scholars from Brazil, Simone Resende and Cristina Acunzo, are used to being on their toes back home, but not in the U.S. at the Safeway on S. Plaza Way where they said they shopped weekly.

“People say that this only happens there and here it doesn’t happen, but it does, so you have to pay attention now,” Acunzo said.

Resende said showing a little leg was just that.

“It’s not that I’m offering myself just because I’m showing my legs or anything else. It’s just a way of dressing,” Resende said.

When asked what she would have done if she caught someone trying to take video or photos up her legs, Resende replied, “Well I think I would definitely kick him.”

Police said they wanted Yazzie prosecuted, but as of Monday, they didn’t know the identities of the victims in the videos.

Yazzie was no longer behind bars Monday and investigators asked women who were possible victims to come forward so they could build a case against him. Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Brad Conway at 928-679-4065.

