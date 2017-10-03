Flagstaff PD searching for road rage shooting suspect

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Flagstaff say they're investigating a road-rage shooting.

They say the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Railroad Springs area.

Police say people are being asked to avoid the area for the next several hours as they investigate the shooting.

Details haven't been released, but witnesses say a man was shot in the face.

Police say they're searching for a man who's about 70 years old.

They have a description of the suspect and what car he may be driving.

Police say the investigation is in its initial stages and they're attempting to identify the suspect.

