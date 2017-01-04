Flagstaff officer who punched woman resigns

A Flagstaff police officer punches a woman Nov. 16, 2016. (Photo: Screengrab from Facebook)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff Police Chief Kevin Treadway announced Wednesday that officer Jeff Bonar had resigned after an investigation into a November incident during which he punched a woman in the face.

Bonar punched resident Marissa Morris in the face as he attempted to arrest her in November. He believed that Morris had outstanding warrants, but they had been served and she refused to be arrested.

Bonar said Morris had kneed him in the groin before he punched her.

He suggested Morris could have been compliant and allowed Bonar to check her name in the department's system, which would have shown her warrants had been served. He also said Bonar could have used less violent tactics in trying to get Morris to comply.

"I believe both parties -- Miss Morris and Officer Bonar -- had options in this case," Treadway said.

Treadway said that an internal investigation had found that Bonar had used unreasonable and excessive force in the situation, and was in violation for not turning on his body camera.

Treadway said he met with Bonar and told him that after review, it was recommended that he be terminated from his job with Flagstaff PD -- Bonar resigned in favor of being fired.

A criminal investigation into the situation was performed by Northern Arizona University police and is currently under review from the Coconino County Attorney's Office.

