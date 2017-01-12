Flagstaff man indicted on charges of child prostitution, sexual abuse and sexual assault

Herman Griego was arrested December 23, 2016. (Photo: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A 60-year-old man was indicted Thursday for charges of child prostitution, sexual abuse, and sexual assault.

Herman Griego of the Doney Park area was arrested on December 23 after sheriff officials received a tip.

A grand jury indicted Griego on eight counts related to incidents that allegedly occurred over the last seven years.

Coconino County Sheriff's deputies identified several victims, girls ranging in age from 13 to 17. Deputies said Griego met the victims through friendships and their families.

Sheriff officials believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information that could help the case to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Griego is being held on a $1 million bond.

