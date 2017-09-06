Flagstaff Jack-in-the-Box found riddled with bullet holes

(PHOTO: Halie Cook/KPNX) There are seven bullet holes in the front windows of the Jack-in-the-Box on Route 66 in Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. - A manager walked into work at a Flagstaff fast-food restaurant Wednesday morning and found glass covering the floor and a photo with a message written in Spanish taped to the front door.

Flagstaff Police Department responded to a Jack-in-the-Box at 3620 E. Route 66 and discovered at least seven bullets had been fired into the restaurant while it was closed.

"There's not a lot of information at this time," said Sgt. Cory Runge, a spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department. "It doesn't appear anyone was on site."

The manager of the Jack-in-the-Box, who did not want to be identified, says that when she walked in she noticed glass on the floor and called police.

Police say the photo that was taped to the front door does not immediately appear to have anything to do with the shooting.

"They don't appear to be related in any way that makes any sense," said Sgt. Runge. "Although, I can’t say whether they are related or are not because we have to find the possible person that’s involved and conduct interviews.”

There are surveillance cameras installed at the Jack-in-the-Box. Police say they will be reviewing the video as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Flagstaff Police Department.

(PHOTO: Halie Cook/KPNX) Seven bullet holes could be seen in the front windows of the Jack-in-the-Box on Route 66 in Flagstaff.

© 2017 KPNX-TV