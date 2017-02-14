Flagstaff's new minimum wage law has sparked debate. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - There is sharp division on minimum wage splitting the city of Flagstaff.

The city is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to consider possible options regarding the new minimum-wage law.

Proposition 414 set Flagstaff's minimum wage at $15 by 2021.

Proponents say they are thankful for a wage increase to help support their families.

On the other side, some local business owners say this is the last straw.

According to the Arizona Daily Sun, the owners of Cultured Yogurt in Flagstaff closed after a potential buyer would not take over the business due to the new law.

Statewide, Arizona voters increased the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020, and that's what a group out of Flagstaff is hoping will happen for the city.

Elevate Flagstaff turned in a petition to amend local law and keep the minimum wage for the city at the state level.

The special meeting to discuss options is at Flagstaff City Hall. It begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

