Flagstaff High School student grabbed walking home from school

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. - A high school girl was grabbed by a teenage boy while walking on an urban trail near Flagstaff High School Thursday afternoon.

The victim was walking home on a wooded trail around 2 p.m. when a Native American-looking boy about 14 or 15 years old approached her, according to Sgt. Greg Kelly of the Flagstaff Police Department.

"She had her headphones in and was walking on the trail to Kinlani Dorm," said Sgt. Kelly. "She feels something touching her backside, turns around and there's a young male, a young teenager."

The suspect tried to give the girl a hug when she turned around but the victim pushed him off. He then left the scene, said Kelly.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 2:07 p.m. and the suspect has not been found as of 3 p.m.

