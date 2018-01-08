KPNX
Flagstaff expected to see first measurable snowfall of season

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 2:05 PM. MST January 08, 2018

The 2017-2018 winter season's streak of no measurable snow in Flagstaff has officially moved into second place on the list of the latest first measurable snowfalls, but an end is in sight.

On Monday, the season surpassed the previous second place holder of Jan. 7 reached back in 1930. The latest snowfall on record is Jan. 15, which occurred in 2006.

But it looks like the current streak won't make it quite that far.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall in Flagstaff Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. 

According to NWS, rain showers will transition into snow at elevations "generally above 6,000 feet" overnight into Wednesday.

And snow in Flagstaff, according to NWS, isn't expected until after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Down in Phoenix, there's an 80 percent chance of rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

