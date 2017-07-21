Flag on nationwide journey to help veterans passes through Arizona

Dan Smith attends to the flag he is carrying on his motorcycle outside of the Historic Route 66 General Store in Seligman, Arizona. This flag will pass through 48 states to raise money for veterans in need. (Photo: Halie Cook / 12 News)

An American flag is continuing on it's 14,000-mile journey around the U.S. to raise awareness and money for wounded veterans.

The Patriot Tour is sponsored by Nation of Patriots, a nonprofit organization which gives 100 percent of all the money raised to support the needs of wounded veterans, and aims to take one flag through 48 states in 100 days.

"The most important feeling is when we can go and meet a veteran and give them the money that we have raised," said Dan Smith, regional commander for the Arizona chapter for the Nation of Patriots. "I can't describe that feeling."

On Thursday, the flag was passed from the Nevada chapter to the Arizona chapter in Kingman.

Dozens of motorcyclists escorted the flag through Seligman before arriving in Williams at 5:30 p.m. for a formal ceremony at the Williams War Memorial before a fundraising dinner at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday morning, the flag was flown over the Grand Canyon by helicopter before making its way to Flagstaff.

“If veterans see this procession going by it probably brings tears to their eyes. It does to me and I’m riding in it," said Smith.

Each city the flag passes through is challenged to raise as much money as possible and each location which raises over $1,000 will be able to use 100 percent of that money for a local wounded veteran.

"This is just something that we can do to give back to the people who have given so much," said Smith.

To see where the flag will be next, log on to the Nation of Patriots website or the GPS tracker website.

