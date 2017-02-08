First pediatric flu-related death reported in Pima County

(Photo: Pima County Health Department)

State and county health officials confirm a child in Pima County has died from complications of the flu, the first reported pediatric flu-related death in Arizona this season.

The child had a systemic bacterial infection that was complicated by the flu virus, health officials said.

"Although this flu season in Pima County has been mild compared to prior years, the risk of influenza among our vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly is very real and can have devastating consequences," said Dr. Francisco García, Director of the Pima County Health Department.

Officials recommend that everyone ages 6 months and older get the flu shot.

