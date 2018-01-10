Flagstaff picked up about 5-7" of snow early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Jen Wahl / 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A winter storm finally delivered much-needed snow to northern Arizona.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Flagstaff Airport recorded 4.7 inches of snow and Bellemont came in at 6.8 inches.

Flagstaff Unified School District announced schools would be on a 2-hour delay Wednesday morning due road conditions.

Wednesday January 10, 2018. Due to road conditions all FUSD schools will be on a 2 hour delay today.

Rain started changing to snow late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service Flagstaff reported, as of 12 a.m., Wednesday, the Flagstaff Airport had 1.05 inches of liquid with more on the way. Prescott was not far behind at 0.63 inches. Additionally, three inches of new snow had already stacked up by then.

A winter weather advisory was in effect above 5,500 feet early Wednesday for snow and ice. It expired before the height of the morning commute in Flagstaff. Still the I-40, I-17 and local streets remained icy.

Snowplows were still running around the city Wednesday morning, clearing streets and parking lots, before roads got busy.

Snow in Flagstaff. Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: Jen Wahl / 12 News)

This storm was much-needed because Flagstaff picked up almost no precipitation -- only 0.01 inches -- from October through December of 2017. That made for the driest all-time record for that period in Flagstaff history.

The latest measurable snow in Flagstaff was Jan. 15, 2006. The snow dropped by the storm just before midnight on Jan. 9 comes in at number two.

Snow levels at the Grand Canyon dropped down to 4,900 feet.

