Firefighters save rabbits from house fire in Tucson

Tucson firefighters give a rabbit oxygen after rescuing it and four of its friends from a house fire (Photo: Tucson Fire Department)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Four rabbits were rescued from a house fire Saturday, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

Firefighters said a neighbor woke up to her bedroom getting hot and called 911 after seeing the melted blinds.

Nobody was home at the time, but crews rescued four rabbits from inside.

The fire was likely caused by burning weeds, firefighters said.

Firefighters took this opportunity to remind people that burning weeds is illegal and dangerous, as they may smolder for hours before causing major damage.

