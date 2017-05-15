Fire evacuations underway in Bisbee

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they're evacuating several homes in a section of Bisbee because of a wind-whipped fire.

Cochise County Sheriff's officials say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Star Avenue, and multiple fire agencies are responding as crews try to keep the blaze from growing.

They say the fire is on a hill, and the wind could cause flames to quickly spread through the surrounding grassy area.

The cause of the fire isn't immediately clear. Authorities can't say yet how many structures in the area are at risk.

Fire departments from Bisbee, Elfrida and Naco are battling the blaze so far while Bisbee police deal with any needed evacuations.

Bisbee is about 90 miles southeast of Tucson.

