Fire evacuations underway in Bisbee as crews battle blaze

A fire burns a Bisbee building May 15, 2017. (Photo: APS)

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities evacuated several homes in a section of Bisbee because of a wind-whipped fire Monday night.

Cochise County Sheriff's officials say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Star Avenue, and multiple fire agencies responded as crews tried to keep the blaze from growing.

Monday night, authorities said the fire was no longer spreading and nobody appeared to be injured.

Amazing footage from @apsFYI TMan @ fire in Bisbee 25 acres & a few abandoned structures No reported injuries. Crews called to repair damage pic.twitter.com/4iDjm81CgW — Richard Rosales (@APS_Rich) May 16, 2017

They say the fire is on a hill, and the wind could cause flames to quickly spread through the surrounding grassy area.

The cause of the fire isn't immediately clear. Neither is the total number of structures burned.

Fire departments from Bisbee, Elfrida and Naco battled the blaze while Bisbee police dealt with any needed evacuations.

Bisbee is about 90 miles southeast of Tucson.

