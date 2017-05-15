KPNX
Fire evacuations underway in Bisbee as crews battle blaze

Associated Press , KPNX 10:34 PM. MST May 15, 2017

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities evacuated several homes in a section of Bisbee because of a wind-whipped fire Monday night.

Cochise County Sheriff's officials say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Star Avenue, and multiple fire agencies responded as crews tried to keep the blaze from growing.

Monday night, authorities said the fire was no longer spreading and nobody appeared to be injured.

 

They say the fire is on a hill, and the wind could cause flames to quickly spread through the surrounding grassy area.

 

The cause of the fire isn't immediately clear. Neither is the total number of structures burned.

Fire departments from Bisbee, Elfrida and Naco battled the blaze while Bisbee police dealt with any needed evacuations.

Bisbee is about 90 miles southeast of Tucson.

© 2017 Associated Press


