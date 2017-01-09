Fee free days at Coconino National Forest for 2017

Congrats! You got past the holidays.
Now, it’s a new year to start mapping out those weekend getaways, new adventures and quite retreats.
Mark your calendar for these free admission dates to the Coconino National Forest for everyone.
Fee free entrance days include the three districts of the Coconino National Forest: Flagstaff, Red Rock and Mogollon Rim districts.
January 14-16 Martin Luther King Jr weekend
Febuary 18-20 Presidents Day weekend
May 27-29 Memorial Day weekend
June 10 National Get Outdoors Day
July 4 Fourth of July
September 2-4 Labor Day weekend
September 30 National Public Lands Day
October 7-9 Columbus Day weekend
November 11-12 Veterans Day
November 23 Thanksgiving Day (Heritage sites closed)
December 25 Christmas Day (Heritage sites closed)
For more Information: Coconino National Forest
