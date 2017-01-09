Fee free days at Coconino National Forest for 2017

Taken on May 26, 2016. (Photo: KeithRWagner)

Congrats! You got past the holidays.

Now, it’s a new year to start mapping out those weekend getaways, new adventures and quite retreats.

Mark your calendar for these free admission dates to the Coconino National Forest for everyone.

Fee free entrance days include the three districts of the Coconino National Forest: Flagstaff, Red Rock and Mogollon Rim districts.

January 14-16 Martin Luther King Jr weekend

Febuary 18-20 Presidents Day weekend

May 27-29 Memorial Day weekend

June 10 National Get Outdoors Day

July 4 Fourth of July

September 2-4 Labor Day weekend

September 30 National Public Lands Day

October 7-9 Columbus Day weekend

November 11-12 Veterans Day

November 23 Thanksgiving Day (Heritage sites closed)

December 25 Christmas Day (Heritage sites closed)

For more Information: Coconino National Forest

(© 2017 KPNX)