FBI identifies arson suspect shot, killed Saturday

Forest Lake fire officials said this man shot at forest service personnel July 4, 2017.

The FBI has identified the Forest Lakes arson and shooting suspect shot and killed by law enforcement early Saturday morning.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, law enforcement with the U.S. Forest Service and San Carlos Apache Tribal Police Department came across Luis Fransisco Vasquez, 32, around 2:00 a.m. Saturday in Timber Camp, 20 miles northeast of Globe.

On July 4, Vasquez allegedly fired at a Forest Service fire prevention officer with a handgun and a shotgun at close rage. Authorities said the man allegedly set eight fires in the Canyon Point Campground near Payson, northeast of the Valley, the night before. He had been on the run since.

According to the FBI, Vasquez engaged law enforcement officers in gunfire when they encountered him on Saturday.

Vasquez's last known address was in Tucson, the FBI said.

The FBI will continue to investigate this case.

