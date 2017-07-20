Family finds comfort in what may have been Hector Miguel Garnica's final moments

Last missing victim of a flash flood which swept through the Cold Springs Swimming Hole, Hector Miguel Garnica, with his family.

PAYSON, Ariz. – After a devastating loss, the family of the victims of a flash flood got some relief thanks to human kindness.

Family of Hector Miguel Garnica told 12 News Wednesday, in all the heartbreak, they didn’t even have time to think about burying their loved ones—then they got an anonymous donation covering all funeral costs.

“It was just like a relief,” Carla Garnica, sister of the last missing victim said.

The family was crushed after losing 10 loved ones and with the search of her brother taking four days, Carla Garnica said they didn’t have time to even think about what came next.

“We weren’t even thinking about that,” Carla said.

In a press conference led by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening, search crews announced they had discovered human remains downstream from the convergence of Shoofly Wash and the East Verde River. A DNA analysis by the Department of Public Safety would determine the identification of those remains.

An anonymous donation within the first 24-hours of close family friend, Tom Price, opening a GoFundMe campaign covered all funeral costs for all the victims.

Hector Miguel’s mother was only able to send a message through a letter stating she was grateful for all the donations and prayers sent her family’s way.

The Garnicas called it a blessing and said they could now take time to think of how their only brother—the oldest of five who was always happy and working hard to make time for new memories and loved ones— always lived in the moment.

It is in the moment right before the devastation where this family found peace. They knew their Miguelito, as he was affectionately known, was doing what he loved most—living life to the fullest with his family.

“Making everyone laugh that was him. He lived his life to the fullest,” Carla said.

The Garnicas made one thing clear—their close family friend, the organizer of the fundraiser would make sure all proceeds helped their family.

The giving spirit carried on Wednesday morning. The Garnicas made their way over to search crews to give them water and thank them for all their efforts.

