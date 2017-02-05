Fake Facebook account may have lured Casa Grande murder victim, family says

Cody Robert Virgin (Photo: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The family of a Casa Grande man found murdered after he was first reported missing a week ago says a fake Facebook profile led to his death.

Detectives found the charred remains of 25-year-old Cody Virgin south of Coolidge airport, a couple of miles north of the Picacho Reservoir.

The discovery gave Virgin's family some closure.

"We set up candles, balloons," said Tony Voigts, Virgin's brother.

Voigts shared photos showing his family gathering for a memorial at the place where they believe Virgin died.

"It was where his car was found, where we believe he was murdered," he said.

Those closest to Cody tried to console each other.

“We said prayer and it was a nice turnout,” said Voigts.

Cody’s cousin, Robert Castro, spoke with 12 News surrounded by Cody’s brother, sister-in-law and cousins, trying to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone.

“They said at the end of the day that there was so too much blood loss, that Cody might have died Sunday night,” said Castro. “We don’t know yet.”

His cousin will forever be missed.

“And he has very close family members that are here for him and we’ve lost somebody that everybody just loved,” he said.

Castro said the family has so many questions.

“There’s so much inside of us where it’s just like – Did he suffer? Was it right away? Like how could someone do that to another human being, like especially the most innocent person you’ve ever met?” he said.

Castro believes the suspect, 26-year old William Daniel Randolph, was Cody’s girlfriend’s ex-husband and that his murder all stemmed from jealousy.

“This guy went on Facebook, made a fake Facebook account, wanted to lure Cody somewhere where he could talk to him or who knows what was in his mind,” said Castro. “I don’t know, but there was something planned and he had something not right in his head and a plan to do some kind of harm.”

“Where we found the car and everything else, I mean it looked like there was a bonfire so Cody probably had no idea what was happening,” he said.

The suspect remains behind bars. He was booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges for first degree murder, concealment of a human body and hindering an investigation.

“When we go into court, he’ll know who I am and what he has taken from us,” said Castro. “We won’t take it easy on him, because he didn’t take it easy on Cody.”

“Next step is justice for Cody,” he said.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information – contact the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. To help with memorial expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/xa7yhba8-bring-cody-home

