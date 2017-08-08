Fake Arizona doctor gets 178 years in prison

Gustavo Nunez. (Photo: Arizona Attorney General's Office)

PHOENIX (AP) - A Tucson man accused of performing liposuction procedures while not having a medical license has been sentenced to nearly 39 years in prison.

Arizona prosecutors say Gustavo Nunez faced up to a 178-year prison term.

Nunez pleaded guilty in April to 28 felony charges that include aggravated assault, fraud and practicing medicine without a license.

The state Attorney General's Office says seven victims had procedures performed by Nunez between 2012 and 2014.

Authorities say three victims were hospitalized after botched surgeries and one sustained life-threatening injuries.

Nunez was arrested after two women went to hospitals with serious aggressive infections stemming from liposuction procedures performed by Nunez.

After his arrest was reported, other women reported they had procedures that Nunez performed.

