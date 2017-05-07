Environmental impact of Arizona fire to be determined

Arizona news on 12News.com. (Photo: 12 News)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities plan to do an in-depth review to determine any environmental damage caused by an Arizona wildfire that burned grass, brush and trees along a 45-mile-long (72.42-kilometer-long) path last week.

The just-contained blaze burned about 28 percent of the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area near Tucson. The Arizona Daily Star reported ( http://bit.ly/2qEbvzH ) Tuesday that the Bureau of Land Management will send a team of resource specialists to do a full-scale assessment of the damages. The analysis will help them determine the fate of native frog, bird fish and plant species.

Field manager Melissa Warren says so far officials haven't visited much the conservation area's burned section because of fire hazards.

Officials say the conversation may be closed to the public until May 8 or later.

