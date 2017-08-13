Entrepreneur pledges more than $300K to draw filmmakers to Arizona

Bob Parsons at his studio (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - It’s no secret that Arizona is jam-packed with picturesque sights, worthy of Hollywood films. The Arizona Office of Film and Digital Media is working to make the state a leader in media production.

Not holding anything back, the Arizona Office of Film and Digital Media is continuing to team up with some heavy hitters in the industry, and it’s already paying off in big ways.

Recently, the Valley showed up on the big screen in "Transformers: The Last Knight,” after Loop 303 was closed for filming.

“Arizona has always looked great on film,” said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

It’s partly thanks to GoDaddy founder and Sneaky Big Studios owner Bob Parsons, who has been promoting Arizona as a premiere spot to shoot movies and anything on screen.

Last year, he gave more than $250,000 to the state film office.

“We’re making it easier to make movies in Arizona and to produce commercials and do all sorts of things, and business goes where it’s easy,” Parsons said.

Along with businesses offering incentives to filmmakers, Parsons is pledging more than $300,000 to boost production in Arizona.

“We’re doing this because we believe in this state. I’ve always said Arizona is the last great state, and it is,” Parsons said.

Parsons’s studio in Scottsdale already saw more than 50 productions in its first year of being open. His donation aims to keep those shoots riding high.

