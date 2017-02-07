Elevated levels of lead found in water at Flagstaff school

A recent study found an elevated level of lead in the water at Killip Elementary. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Administrators with the Flagstaff Unified School District are acting quickly after an Arizona Department of Environmental Quality report found elevated levels of lead in the water at Killip Elementary School.

“Out of eight places in the school that were tested for water quality, one showed a .017 where the threshold is .015," said Karin Eberhard with FUSD. “Our administrators immediately went over there, shut down all of the water fountains and had bottled water brought into the school.”

The ADEQ is conducting statewide tests, with the goal of collecting 14,000 samples from 7,000 buildings to be screened for lead.

The state points to Killip Elementary as an example of the proactive nature of the study.

“The whole point of this proactive program is we know there are going to be problems out there we’re going to find. We really want to identify whether school drinking water contains lead levels of concern for the children themselves so the school and partners can take appropriate action to mitigate those concerns," said Randall Matas, Water Quality Division Deputy Director.

“In the last five days, we have bought every water filter in Flagstaff, installed the five we could buy in Killip over the weekend and have commissioned our own water test," said Eberhard.

Until FUSD gets the results of their internal testing back and know the filters are working, all water at Kilip will be bottled. Food service is also using disposable trays so nothing needs to be washed in the water.

Flagstaff Unified School District has also purchased an additional 50 water filters for the district to have, which they expect those to arrive later this week. Those filters will be installed in schools as needed.

