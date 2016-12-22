Ducey to Uber: 'California may not want you, but we do'

Uber's self-driving cars are headed to Arizona. Dec. 22, 2016. (Photo: Uber)

Uber announced Thursday that it will expand its self-driving car program to Arizona.

“Our cars departed for Arizona this morning by truck," a spokesperson for Uber said Thursday. "We’ll be expanding our self-driving pilot there in the next few weeks, and we’re excited to have the support of Governor Ducey.”

The move comes just a day after the ride-sharing service pulled its self-driving cars off California streets after it said California transportation regulators revoked registrations for the vehicles.

Uber launched the service just last Wednesday in its hometown of San Francisco and hours later was hit with threats of legal action by the Department of Motor Vehicles if it didn't stop.

The Department of Motor Vehicles demanded it stop until the company got a special testing permit to run on public roads.

Uber argued that the cars weren't technologically advanced enough to require a permit under state regulations.



Back-and-forth talks over the past week failed.

Gov. Doug Ducey was quick to tweet when the news broke.

"This is what OVER-regulation looks like! #ditchcalifornia," he tweeted.

In following tweets, Gov. Ducey pushed for Uber to bring the program to Arizona.

California may not want you; but AZ does! @Uber https://t.co/HMlvYhCuis — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 22, 2016

Ducey released this statement Thursday:

Arizona welcomes Uber self-driving cars with open arms and wide open roads. While California puts the brakes on innovation and change with more bureaucracy and more regulation, Arizona is paving the way for new technology and new businesses. In 2015, I signed an executive order supporting the testing and operation of self-driving cars in Arizona with an emphasis on innovation, economic growth, and most importantly, public safety. This is about economic development, but it’s also about changing the way we live and work. Arizona is proud to be open for business. California may not want you, but we do.

Uber will bring another self-driving program to Arizona where Google's Waymo is already testing its program.

