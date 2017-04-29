Ducey OKs homeowner association bill after vow not to do so

PHOENIX (AP) - After saying his administration would not be in the business of regulating homeowner associations, Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation doing just that.

Ducey signed a bill Friday requiring more transparency in association meetings by mandating public comment before votes and setting up tighter rules for public meeting notices.

Ducey's action comes less than a month after he vetoed another bill banning cumulative voting. That's where a property owner combines their available votes in an election with multiple board seats and casts them for one board member.

Ducey said after his veto that it would be a slippery slope for state government to get involved in how associations are run.

© 2017 Associated Press