DPS trooper, suspect shot; I-10 WB shut down west of Tonopah

Part of I-10 westbound was closed for the investigation after a DPS trooper was shot while responding to a wreck, Jan. 12, 2017.

TONOPAH, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was shot early Thursday morning, and the investigation closed Interstate 10 westbound of Tonopah at milepost 89.

Another person shot the suspect, officials said; it's not clear who that is. DPS said the suspect's condition is not known.

DPS said the trooper was hospitalized, but DPS director Col. Frank Milstead later said the trooper will be OK.

According to DPS, the trooper was responding to a rollover wreck in the area. During an altercation at the scene, the trooper was shot through the shoulder.

A woman was ejected in that crash. Her condition was also not known.

Officials said the call that a trooper had been shot came from a civilian.

Hundreds of cars were stuck on the interstate before sunrise, and the Arizona Department of Transportation said the I-10 closure was expected to be "extended." The agency arranged a local-road detour.

The investigation is ongoing.

